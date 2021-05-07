After the controversy that flooded the networks after Halo Infinite showed its gameplay for the first time, because many fans considered that the game did not look good enough for the standard of the saga, and for the expectations generated previously, it is not strange think that development problems may have occurred within 343 Industries.

Today, A former Halo Infinite developer comments on problems in its development. Through a video released by the developer in Mandarin Chinese, and translated into English by the user random0_point of the famous Anglo-Saxon forum Resetera, we can transfer you the words of Eric Lin, former employee of 343 Industries. The Spanish translation is my responsibility.

On his thoughts on Halo Infinite: ‘In fact, I think the final product will be great regardless. The story is going to enjoy a great improvement, and the gameplay is much richer, however the development cycle is too long. Do not expect it to be the masterpiece of the century. The company executives were overly ambitious. They wanted to create Halo Infinite as a semi open world game, so the engine had to be changed significantly. They had to create the game and develop the engine at the same time (due to engine issues, the workflow was often not ideal, however they have improved a lot now compared to before). Last year’s disastrous demo was the result of many engine components that had not yet been implemented at that time. For different reasons, the content of the game has been cut (including multiplayer) from the original idea of ​​the developers. This has led to many things that the developer had created over the years that many people probably won’t get to witness. The team at 343 is having to work very hard, especially the employees in lower positions, and many of them have had to work overtime until dawn for the past few years. This employee now works at Certain Affinity, and claims that he feels good to have left the pressure of working at 343 behind.

Former Halo Infinite developer comments on development issues

It is interesting to be able to count so directly with the impressions of a developer who has been directly involved in the development of the game. It is important to highlight the challenge that the development of the same is being for the entire video game industry, due to the enormous impact that the Covid has had in the studies.

We hope that the delay of the game leads to a more polished product, so that all fans of the series can enjoy the best possible product. For their part, the folks at 343 Industries seem highly motivated by the game’s release, as have commented that they have very ambitious plans for Halo Infinite this summer.