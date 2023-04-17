Following news of his departure from Microsoft earlier this month, former Halo Infinite creative head Joseph Staten has joined Netflix to begin work on a “AAA multiplatform” game.

Staten is perhaps best known for his work on the Halo series, having served in various roles at both Bungie and 343 Industries since 2000, starting out as writer and director of cinematics for Halo: Combat Evolved and Halo 2. He most recently joined 343 Industries as Halo Infinite head of creative in 2020.

Staten departed the studio back in January, when it was reported he would remain at Microsoft as creative director. Earlier this month, however, he confirmed he had left Microsoft entirely, only saying he was preparing to embark on a “new adventure”

And now, just a few weeks later, Staten has announced his new role at Netflix Games, confirming he’ll be serving as creative director on a brand-new AAA multiplatform game and original IP. “In my work life, there’s nothing I love more than collaborating with others to build worlds filled with iconic characters, deep mysteries, and endless adventures,” Staten added in an accompanying tweet.

It’s something of an unexpected announcement, not least because Netflix’s foray into video games has so far focused exclusively on the mobile market. Staten’s talk of a new “AAA multiplatform” title would suggest the streaming service is now ready to expand its industry presence considerably further.

Last month, Netflix announced it currently had 70 titles in the works – 16 being developed by its growing line-up of internal studios, including its first to be built from scratch, the rest from external partners – with 40 due out this year.