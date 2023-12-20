Former Haitian senator Joseph Joël John was sentenced to life in prison in a federal court in Miami, United States, for his role in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse on July 7, 2021.

John was sentenced during a brief hearing on Tuesday (19), presided over by federal judge José Martinez, after pleading guilty in October to four charges related to Moïse's murder in Port-au-Prince.

The charges include conspiring to kill or kidnap someone outside the US, as well as providing resources and materials that resulted in the president's death.

However, during the hearing, John stated that his involvement in the conspiracy was because the idea was to arrest the former president and overthrow him, but not to assassinate him.

“I was never part of any plan to assassinate him,” the former senator told the judge, who claimed that the situation “got out of control,” according to the Miami Herald newspaper.

“I am very sad that this horrible crime happened. He didn’t deserve to be killed,” added the defendant, who asked for a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

To date, of the 11 people arrested in Miami on criminal charges for Moïse's murder, four have pleaded guilty and, with John, three have been sentenced to life in prison.

According to court documents, from February 2021 until July of that year, South Florida “served as a central location for the planning and financing of the conspiracy to overthrow President Moïse and replace him with someone who would meet the political and financial interests of the conspirators.”

On July 6, 2021, the accomplices met in a house close to Moïse's residence, where firearms and equipment were distributed, and it was announced that the mission was to kill the president.

The following night, a heavily armed squad entered the president's home and shot him dead, a murder that has since triggered a period of gang violence and political instability in the country.

Authorities said the original plan was to arrest Moïse, force him onto a plane and fly him to an unidentified location, but that plan fell through when the suspects were unable to find an aircraft and enough weapons, according to the documents. of American Justice.