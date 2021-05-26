Dominic Cummings, prime aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, until his resignation in November, believes that a lack of transparency in managing the pandemic has caused thousands of deaths. 99% of the documents have no relevance to the country’s security, according to him, and the policies adopted would have been improved if scientific evaluations or debates had been subjected to public scrutiny.

That conclusion may be the most universally beneficial in his lengthy testimony before a committee of deputies in the House of Commons, who have questioned him for more than seven hours about his role at the heart of the Johnson Administration. Cummings expressed his regret that his failures and those of the institutions have resulted in “tens of thousands of preventable deaths.”

The prime minister recently accused his former adviser of being the confidential source of articles that revealed his problems with the payment of the works he commissioned at his official residence and other turbulent episodes. Cummings said this time in public that Johnson “is not fit for his job” and described his day thus: “He gets up, reads the newspapers, asks what they are doing and begins to wander.”

Several media published the weekend that the prime minister dedicated a good part of the first months of the year to advance in the writing of a biography of William Shakespeare, something that only the intimate ones could know. But Cummings, extremely critical of the role played in Downing Street by his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, preferred not to add fuel to the fire with more personal attacks on the prime minister.

Journalists scoff for accepting as true the government’s claim, especially its Health Minister Matt Hancock, that it never contemplated a strategy to mitigate the impact of the virus that would lead to natural group immunity. Cummings is amazed, because that intention was publicly argued by government scientific advisers until mid-March.

Rotten system



Johnson’s ex-guru acknowledges that he was slow to react in January and that, when he began to dedicate most of his hours to the epidemic, in the second half of February, he was carried away by the consensus of those responsible for Public Health on the the impossibility of suppressing the spread of the virus and the risk that confinement would favor a second, more acute peak of infection.

His conversion to a strategy of hard and fast confinements, and also restricting border movements, changed his relationship with the prime minister. Johnson resented until his departure that his guru had convinced him to implement lockdowns. “He kept repeating that he should have done the same thing as the mayor in the movie ‘Jaws,’ who should have kept the beach open,” explains Cummings.

His experience confirms that the essential obstacle to good governance is the mediocrity awarded in the political parties and in the civil service bureaucracy, which drown or expel those who are worth the most. The pandemic contingency plan was just paper. The one designed to isolate vulnerable populations was very good, he was told, but it didn’t really exist. It led to the sending of Covid-19 patients in hospitals to nursing homes without testing them.

How did such a thing happen? They asked him. “Because Health Minister Matt Hancock lied,” Cummings replied. He accused him of lying to Johnson and his assistants several times. The minister’s appearances will no longer be the same after the demolition of his character. Johnson’s is confirmed. The portrait of the guru is lively in outline. “Something is very wrong in a political system that offers the population the option to choose between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn,” he said.