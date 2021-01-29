Eight defendants are charged with war crimes. You are believed to be responsible for the kidnapping of more than 21,000 people.

BOGOTA afp | Eight high-ranking members of the now defunct Colombian farc guerrilla have been charged with war crimes. They are accused of kidnapping more than 21,000 people during the decades of civil war in the South American country, the court announced on Thursday. Acting politicians such as the former head of the militant organization and today’s head of the political successor party, Rodrigo Londoño, were charged.

The eight accused belonged to the top management of the guerrilla organization and are now sitting in parliament, among other things, after the FARc was awarded ten mandates as part of the 2016 peace agreement.

In addition to crimes against humanity, the indictment also includes other war crimes such as murder, torture and sexual violence. Accordingly, the tribunal set up specifically for the crimes of the Farc accuses the defendants of kidnapping 21,396 people between 1990 and 2016 – “a number that is significantly higher than previously assumed”.

FARC fighters who plead guilty escape prison and receive alternative punishment under the terms negotiated in the peace treaty. The others face prison sentences of up to 20 years.

Only a few days ago the political arm of the Farc was renamed. The party is now called “Partido Comunes” (roughly: party of community). Previously it continued to use the abbreviation “Farc”. With the renaming, the left-wing organization wants to distance itself from those of its ex-members who did not participate in the peace agreement of the end of 2016.