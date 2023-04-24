The captain of the Brazilian Army and former member of the GSI (Institutional Security Office), José Eduardo Natale, acted directly in the security of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). data of Transparency Portal show that the military traveled with the former president to Moscow in February 2022; Juiz de Fora, in July 2022, at the launch of the former president’s campaign; and made a few other trips during the election campaign period.

In the presidential delegation that traveled to Russia was also General Carlos Feitosa Rodrigues, responsible for issuing the “orange alert” on the eve of the acts of January 8. This alert was responsible for reducing the number of security personnel available at the Planalto Palace during the invasion.

Natale is being investigated after CCTV footage from the Planalto Palace showed the military man walking around the building and talking to extremists. In another camera, it is also possible to see the former GSI giving water to extremists near the entrance to the Presidency’s office. On the day of the invasion, the soldier was the security coordinator for the installations of the presidential palaces.

On Sunday (23.Apr.2023), the PF heard the testimony of 9 military members of the GSI. Other military personnel were also identified in the images and should be heard by the Federal Police soon. The hearings began by determination of STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes – announced on Friday (April 21). In addition to the testimonies, Moraes also determined the breach of secrecy of the images of the internal security circuit of the buildings and the sending of the material to the Court. On Saturday (April 22), part of the images began to circulate in the media.

GSI SYSTEM FAILURE

Despite the GSI interim minister, Ricardo Cappelli, having announced at 9:38 am on Sunday (April 23, 2023) that everyone would have access to the images, not all of the content is available. The access links informed by the agency showed failures over the weekend and the current link still did not have all the images from the 8th of January until the publication of this report.

INVASION OF THE THREE POWERS

Around 3 pm on Sunday (8.jan.2023), right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, they invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. The extremists also used the carpet in the Senate of “slide”.

Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the facade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they pulled chairs from the floor and the Coat of Arms of the Republic – which was attached to the wall of the plenary of the Court.

The radicals also graffitied the statue “The Justice”made by Alfredo Ceschiatti in 1961, and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in Brazilian soccer team T-shirts, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They called themselves patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow President Lula’s government.