By Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Reserve general Marco Gonçalves Dias, former minister of the Institutional Security Office, admitted in a statement this Friday to the Federal Police that there was a “blackout” of the intelligence system due to lack of information on January 8 and that he was unable to arrest “by himself” invaders who were on the 3rd and 4th floors of the Planalto Palace at the time, preferring to carry out “crisis management”.

GDias, as he is known, was summoned to testify to the PF by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes after he resigned and had his request accepted by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday.

He became the first direct assistant of the petista to fall in his third presidential term, after the release of images that show him walking around the Palácio do Planalto amid attacks by vandals supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro at the headquarters of the Executive Branch in 8 of January.

MANAGEMENT

Questioned by the police why he did not arrest the invaders on the 3rd and 4th floors of the Planalto, the former minister replied that he was carrying out “crisis management” and that these people would be arrested by the security agents who were on the 2nd floor, as soon as they came down, according to the protocol.

“That the declarant did not have the material conditions to arrest the people or more that he found on the 3rd and 4th floors, and one of the invaders was highly excited,” he said, according to a transcript obtained by Reuters.

Lula’s former assistant said that there was a “cut and edit” in the recording that was released by the press in which he would point out a possible physical proximity of him with Major José Eduardo Pereira, who appeared in the images handing a bottle of water to one of the invaders .

GDias stated that, although it is necessary to analyze the circumstances that led the major to act in that way, if he had seen it “he would have arrested him”. “That there was actually a cut and edit in the recording of approximately 30 minutes, making it clear that it was not at the same time that he delivered the water bottle”, he highlighted.

The former minister said that all the people who appear in the videos on the 3rd floor of the Planalto Palace have already been identified and the names forwarded to the interim minister of the GSI, Ricardo Cappelli, and Alexandre de Moraes. The third floor is where the presidential office is located.

RISK

To the PF, the former minister also said that he did not know what the risk classification was for the day of violent acts and that “it would be normal”. He also stated that the GSI was not invited to participate in the meeting by the Secretariat of Public Security of the Federal District about the preparations for the day.

“When asked if the declarant understands whether there was an intelligence blackout, he replied that he believes there was a general ‘blackout’ in the system due to the lack of information for decision-making,” he said.

The fall of GDias from the GSI made it inevitable that a mixed CPI would be held to investigate the violent acts, with the opposition insisting that the federal government had acted leniently and facilitated the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers.

The allied base, which initially did not want a commission of inquiry so as not to disrupt the economic agenda in Congress, went on to support it after the minister’s fall, but will want to control the direction of the investigation and explore the coup attempt.