Former Greek Prime Minister Samaras called the results of the elections in Europe a revolt of the people

Europe is at a crossroads, its “captains” must realize that they are at risk of a “crew mutiny.” At the same time, Europe has an unprecedented deficit of leaders and no great personalities, said former Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.

The politician spoke at the presentation of the book “Secret Files of Karamanlis”, the speech of the former prime minister was published by the public television website ERTNews.

“The recent elections in Europe were of extraordinary importance. The low turnout of European citizens at the polls, even now, during a war, clearly shows that Europe is truly at a crossroads,” Samaras said.

According to him, the recent election results in France could even be evidence of a riot.

After the failure of the European Parliament elections, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the dissolution of the lower house of the country’s parliament, the National Assembly, and called early elections. The first round of elections took place on June 30.

It was previously reported that the National Rally is leading in the first round of the French parliamentary elections. The preliminary data was announced by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic. Thus, Marine Le Pen’s party receives 33 percent of the votes.

In turn, Sky News correspondent Adam Parsons said that Emmanuel Macron’s “big gamble” with early parliamentary elections is probably doomed to failure. According to the journalist, before the European Parliament elections it was clear that Macron’s bloc would probably suffer a defeat, yielding to the alliance of the right.