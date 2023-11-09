A musician has accused former Grammy boss Neil Portnow of drugging and rape. That reports The New York Times Wednesday. He allegedly drugged and raped the woman in a hotel room in New York in 2018.

The accusation already came to light in 2020 during a legal claim filed by Portnow’s successor, Deborah Dugan. She started a business after being abruptly fired after eight months of work. At the time, Portnow called the allegations “ridiculous and untrue.”

The woman reportedly went to police shortly after the incident and mentioned Portnow’s name. The public prosecutor at the time refused to prosecute.

In the new case, Portnow, who resigned as the head of the Grammys in 2019, is charged with rape. The Recording Academy, the non-profit organization behind the Grammys, is also accused of negligence because it was previously aware of the allegations.

‘Claims are unfounded’

The woman who accuses Portnow is said to be a musician from outside the United States who once performed at Carnegie Hall. In a statement, a spokesperson for Portnow called her claims false. “It is a product of the plaintiff’s imagination, no doubt prompted by Mr. Portnow’s refusal to assist her in obtaining her residency permit.”

The Recording Academy also issued a statement Variety stated that they “continue to believe that the claims are unfounded. We intend to vigorously defend the Academy in this matter.”