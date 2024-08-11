Home policy

From: Fabian Hartmann

Most recently, Republicans attacked Kamala Harris’s vice president, Tim Walz, for his military past. Now former governor Jesse Ventura has lashed out at Donald Trump.

Washington, DC – A few months before the US election In November, the Republican and Democratic camps continue to rhetorically compete against each other. Since Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the election campaign, the Republicans have been forced to focus their campaign on the new Democratic competitors Kamala Harris and her vice president, Tim Walz (Governor of Minnesota), and thus also to change their rhetorical attacks towards the Democrats.

For example, the candidates’ military service was stylized as a controversial topic in the election campaign last week. Harris’ vice presidential candidate Walz was criticized by Trump’s running mate because of his military past. JD Vance (Senator from Ohio). Now Jesse Ventura, former governor of Minnesota, has also spoken out with a public swipe at Donald Trump’s Direction to word.

Ventura: “Vance is doing himself and the United States Marine Corps a disservice”

During a television appearance on the US broadcaster CNN On Friday evening (local time), Ventura made Trump’s origins and his lack of private commitment to the US military in the past the main focus of his criticism. Ventura also fundamentally condemned the Republican presidential candidate and his vice presidential candidate Vance for the values ​​they represent politically.

Jesse Ventura, former governor of Minnesota, handing over his office to Tim Walz in 2023. (Archive photo) © IMAGO/Glen Stubbe

Ventura described presidential candidate Trump not only as a “rich white boy,” but also as the “biggest conscientious objector” ever, as he was described by the US intelligence service Newsweek Ventura, who himself served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War, stressed: “Vance is doing himself and the United States Marine Corps a disservice. I know a lot of great Marines, and Marines show respect. Vance, however, shows no respect.”

Republicans look for biographical weaknesses in Harris’ vice president Walz

Previously, Trump’s running mate in the US election campaign, Iraq war veteran JD Vance, had raised questions about Walz’s military deployments during an appearance in Ohio. Walz, who had held various positions within the US National Guard for 24 years, has been criticized by Republicans in particular for the end of his service in 2005. The unit Walz belonged to at the time was supposed to be mobilized for a deployment in Iraq – but at the same time Walz was still running for the House of Representatives.

Luke Schroeder, a spokesman for Senator Vance, said Newsweek on Saturday by email: “Tim Walz lied about carrying a weapon in a war and abandoned his unit as it prepared for combat,” the US news portal reports. Ventura also responded to Vance with critical words about Walz. Ventura referred to Vance’s statements to CNN “despicable”.

Trump and Ventura have known each other since 2000 – now a long fault line separates them

In his conversation with CNNOn Friday evening, Ventura also addressed his own past in the US military with host Laura Coates: “I’m from south Minneapolis. My friends and I never left. We were either drafted or we enlisted.” He added: “Donald Trump was the typical white rich kid who didn’t have to serve in Vietnam because he could buy his way out. That’s the guy Vance is working with.”

Ventura and Trump now have a history that goes back more than 20 years. In 2000, Ventura expressed his support for Trump and said that as a potential presidential candidate of the Reform Party, he absolutely had his “full attention.” During this conversation, Trump referred to Ventura as a friend and made it clear: “I’m a big supporter of Jesse.”

In recent years, however, Ventura has increasingly spoken out publicly against Trump. In 2016, for example, an article by Ventura in Time Magazine in which he stated that he was waiting with anticipation for Donald Trump to bring about the downfall of the Republican Party (GOP) through his political involvement. (fh)