Former Rio governor was convicted of abuse of political and economic power in 2019 and was ineligible to run until 2022

The former governor of Rio de Janeiro Luiz Fernando Bigfoot officially announced his candidacy for Mayor of Piraí, a city in the Paraíba Valley of Rio de Janeiro with 27,474 inhabitants, after being declared ineligible. The councilman Alexsandro Sena (PSD) was confirmed as vice president on the ticket.

According to information released by Pezão in his Instagram profilethe announcement was made at a party convention on Saturday (3.Aug.2024), at Agremiação Esportiva Piraiense and brought together more than 1,600 people.

The coalition supporting Pezão’s candidacy is made up of 10 parties: MDB, PSD, PRTB, Solidariedade, PSB, PT, Republicanos, PSDB, PDT and Podemos.

BIG FOOT

Pezão was removed from his position as governor of Rio in December 2018, after being arrested in Operation Lava Jato. He was condemned in 2019 by the TRE-RJ (Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro) for abuse of political and economic power during his re-election campaign in 2014.

The TRE-RJ determined Pezão’s ineligibility until 2022. The former governor appealed the decision, but the appeal was denied by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).