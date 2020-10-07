The dead body of former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland and former CBI director Ashwani Kumar was found hanging from his house in Shimla. According to police sources, his body has been found hanging in the Shimla house. However, it is not yet clear why he has taken such a step. The local police have reached the spot after receiving information about being hanged for hanging and are investigating the case.

Ashwini Kumar was a 1973 batch IPS officer and hailed from Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh. He served in various positions including DGP of Himachal Pradesh as well as Director of CBI. However, the reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained. Police is present at the scene and is investigating the case.