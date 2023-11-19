Tsivilev: ex-governor of the Kemerovo region Aman Tuleyev died at the age of 80

Ex-governor of Kuzbass Aman Tuleyev died at the age of 80. This was announced by the head of the region Sergei Tsivilev in Telegram-channel.

“A bright, extraordinary person who devoted his entire life to serving Kuzbass and Russia,” he wrote, calling Tuleyev’s death an irreparable loss.

Tsivilev recalled that Tuleyev headed the Kemerovo region “in difficult times, when miners were sitting on the rails, blocking traffic on the Trans-Siberian Railway, and managed to bring it out of the crisis.” According to him, residents of the region remember Tuleyev “as a truly people’s governor, who in his activities always put the interests of the people first.”

Oman Tuleyev headed the Kemerovo region for more than 20 years – from 1997 to 2018. He resigned after the fire at the Winter Cherry shopping center, which killed 60 people, including 37 children.

In 2019, Tuleyev spoke about people who turned their backs on him and the “emptiness around” after leaving the post of head of the region. The politician explained that while a person is in power, everyone needs him and those around him treat him with respect. Tuleyev noted that at first he was offended by the current situation, but now he understands that people behave this way because “everyone is driven by fear for their career, position.”