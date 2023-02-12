Politician was admitted to the Lebanese Syrian, in São Paulo; Wilson Lima decrees official mourning of 7 days in the state

Died this Sunday (12.Feb.2023), the former governor of Amazonas Amazonino Mendes, aged 83. Affiliated with Citizenship, the politician was interned at Hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo. The cause of death was not disclosed.

“It was a victorious life dedicated with much love to the family and the people of Amazonas. Amazonino leaves an incomparable legacy, as a man and politician. He fought bravely like few others, but now he rests in peace!” says the note released by the family of Amazonino.

Amazonino Armando Mendes was born on November 16, 1939, in the municipality of Eirunepé, in the interior of Amazonas. Graduated in law, he was 4 times governor of the State of Amazonas, once a senator and 3 times mayor of Manaus.

He contested his last election in 2022, trying again for the government of Amazonas, but was left out of the 2nd round. At the time, he neither supported nor Eduardo Braga (MDB) nor Wilson Lima (UB), who was re-elected. The politician leaves 3 children.

Wilson Lima declares mourning

The governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima, declared official mourning for 7 days in the state for the death of Amazonino Mendes. In your profile on InstagramWilson mourned the death of the former governor and said that he was one of the greatest politicians in the history of the state.

“I owe a lot of what I am today to former governor Amazonino Mendes. I entered politics making criticisms and seeking, most of the time, to always be a counterpoint to what he and his political group were and represented for our State. But one thing is undeniable: Amazonino was one of the greatest political leaders in the history of Amazonas”, Wilson said.

“He was born predestined to love this land, bearing the Amazon in his name and heart. The image of the cheerful, charismatic man who embraced and welcomed will remain forever in the memory of the people of Amazonas. Rest in peace, Amazonino, and may God comfort your family and all those who had the honor of living with you. Decree official mourning for 7 days throughout the state”, completed.