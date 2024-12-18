The former CEO of Google, Eric Schmidt, has warned about the rapid advance and evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) today, regarding which he has assessed that, when the time comes, When a technology has the ability to improve on its own, consider “taking it offline.”.

Currently, the development of AI at a global level is evolving very quickly and, although there is still growth ahead, there are also some risks that must be taken into account, as the ability for this technology to evolve or make decisions on your own.

In this regard, the former CEO of Google, Eric Schmidt, has spoken out, who, in an interview on the ‘This Week’ program of the ‘ABC News’ medium, has stated that, in relation to the technology sector, has never seen “an innovation on this scale.”

Thus, Schmidt has valued the “human achievements” achieved with respect to artificial intelligence and the “speed of innovation” that this technology promotes.









However, it has also warned about some of the most relevant dangers that the development of these technologies can cause without precise control of them.

«They are going to decide what they want to do»

In this sense, the former director of the technology giant has predicted that, due to the development capacity that the AI ​​industry is showing, soon computers will be able to work by themselves and “decide what they want to do.”

With this in mind, Schmidt has detailed that, should a computer system reach a point where it can improve on its own, developers should “seriously think about taking it offline.”

At the same time, he explained that, in order to face AI itself acquiring capabilities that allow it to avoid disconnection, “it is better” to have someone control the system “with their hand on the plug” to disconnect it when necessary.

A polymath in every pocket

On the other hand, he has also shared his concern about the possible consequences of offering a technology like AI to anyone.

As he has stated, “the power of this intelligence means that each person will have the equivalent of a polymath in their pocket,” and It is unknown “what it means to give that type of power to each individual”.

Following this line, Schmidt also predicted that within about a couple of years AI systems could gather the necessary power to carry out their own research autonomously.

Finally, asked what measures he would take if he had total control of AI in the world, the former CEO of Google indicated that he would work to identify the “worst possible cases” that could arise from the use of AI. AI and, after that, it would develop a second system to monitor and control the AI.

As you have explained, according to the current panorama, There will be a time when “humans will not be able to control AI” and, therefore, there must be AI systems that “should be able to control it,” he stated.

He has also shared that he would ensure that the West obtained the funding, hardware and manpower necessary to control and develop AI technologies.

Likewise, he has pointed out that technologists “should not be the only ones” who make decisions regarding the use of AI, but rather that a consensus is necessary with governments on “how to put in place the correct measures to preserve human dignity.”