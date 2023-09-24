Syriza’s bases have decided to change their pace and move away from the traditional line of the Greek left. This is deduced from the result of the second round of the primaries that took place this Sunday. Estéfanos Kaselakis, a 35-year-old former Goldman Sachs executive, gay and liberal, defeated the lawyer and leftist activist since adolescence Efi Ajchioglu (38 years old) with a wide margin. With 70% of the votes counted, the new party leader obtained 56% support, compared to 44% for his rival, so Syriza declared the result official.

Kaselakis does not fit the image or the classic language of the Hellenic left. He is 35 years old, married to another man – in the United States, because Greece does not allow same-sex marriage – and has a longer and more successful career in business than in politics. He worked at Goldman Sachs and was CEO of a shipping company. In the only elections in which he ran as a Syriza candidate, those last June, he did not occupy a prominent position and did not get a seat. Then he was unknown to the majority of the party members who this Sunday elected him as the new leader.

By motorcycle, at midnight, the winner arrived at the party headquarters. He couldn’t smile anymore. Dozens of supporters were waiting for him there, especially young people, shouting: “Estéfanos, change everything!” He replied: “We will change it together.” His first words were for the victims of dana Daniel, who have not yet recovered their homes. “Today, light and hope in the future have gained,” she declared, “so that our young people do not have to continue going abroad.” Before concluding her speech, Kaselakis hugged her husband – whom the Greek media refers to as “her partner” – from her. Just before, she was told in English: “Tyler, you are the reason I am here.”

The contender against Kaselakis, Efi Ajtsioglu, represented the continuation option; the one that opted for coherence with the aesthetics – and ethics – of what became, in 2015, the most powerful party in all of Europe to the left of social democracy. This 38-year-old lawyer has an extensive political career. She began military service in the youth formation and was minister of labor in the last legislature chaired by Alexis Tsipras. Until the emergence of the Kaselakis phenomenon, all sectors of the party assumed that she would be the leader for the next few years.

In the campaign for these primaries, Kaselakis has demonstrated enormous communication effectiveness. His team of collaborators has flooded social networks with videos of him and has managed to combine formal records with videos in which the candidate showed personal aspects of his life. Mastering the art of sending his message is no small merit in a country in which both supporters and detractors emphasize that the current prime minister’s main weapon is his powerful communication equipment. For this reason, internal Syriza sources consider that the virtue of the winner is that he can be “the Mitsotakis of the left.”

In the 538 polling stations installed throughout the country, 188,000 members had the right to vote. Just over 133,000 did so, approximately 13,000 fewer than in the first round. Although last Sunday, when almost 147,000 members voted, the party spokespersons made an effort to use expressions such as “historical event” and “spectacular turnout”, the truth is that the numbers were similar to Tsipras’ last re-election in 2022. Although his mandate was four years, the historical leader resigned after the poor result in the double electoral date in May and June.

The bet on Kaselakis has an obvious political reading. It is a commitment to something new in the face of painful defeats. It is also a bid to challenge Mitsotakis for the political center. The current prime minister has deployed policies that are not easy to place on the right-left axis. On the one hand, with regard to immigration policies, he has set a very tough profile that competes with extreme right-wing formations. But his economic policies combine elements of liberalism with the generalization of subsidies. In this way, Mitsotakis got the vote from sectors that traditionally do not vote to the right.

Syriza’s turn towards the center is not new. When Alexis Tsipras won his first election in 2015, Syriza was an acronym for “Radical Left Coalition.” In 2012, it stopped being a coalition, but kept its name. In 2019, they added the acronym PS, which in Greek corresponds to “Progressive Alliance.” The move to consider themselves progressive instead of radical left was accompanied by the incorporation of certain figures from Pasok, the socialist party. The election of Kaselakis is another step in that direction. Syriza wants to conquer the political space of Pasok – which is today the third force with 11% of the votes – to become the only left-wing reference capable of winning elections.

Efi Ajtsioglu has reacted completely differently than when he found out that he had not won the first round. Then, he said that the militants did not know what they had voted for. This Sunday, however, he did not even wait for the results to be official and was one of the first to call his opponent to congratulate him on the victory. In addition, he posed smiling in front of the cameras and declared that the party must carry out a united and firm opposition. It is a gesture that has a clear objective: to sew up the wounds left by a campaign in which the candidates have received harsh attacks and both have denounced irregular tactics on the part of the other.

His main difficulty now lies in the fact that he is not a deputy. How to lead the opposition from outside the chamber? For him to enter parliament, four deputies would have to resign and two of them, Eleni Akritas and Ozon Iliopulos, have already declared that they are not willing to leave their seats.

His other great challenge is to take control of a party that he barely knows inside. For this he counts, above all, on the experience of deputies Pavlos Polakis and Nikos Pappas, as well as Tsipras, Yorgos and Alexis. Syriza sources have assured this newspaper that the former prime minister has already informed Kaselakis that he is at his disposal to help him build the alternative that defeats Mitsotakis.

