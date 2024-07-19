Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/18/2024 – 21:47

A former Goldman Sachs and Blackstone analyst was sentenced to 2 years and 4 months in prison in the United States last Wednesday, the 17th, for “insider trading” – that is, the use of privileged information to obtain illicit advantages in the securities market. The information is from CNN.

Anthony Viggiano, 27, of Baldwin, New York, was charged with passing information about eight corporate mergers and partnerships to friends Christopher Salamone and Stephen Forlano from 2021 to 2023.

Prosecutors said the scheme resulted in more than $400,000 in illegal profits for Salamone and Forlano, with Viggiano receiving $35,000 from Salamone in a cash bag.

Forlano also allegedly passed on privileged information to a personal friend who is a captain in the United States Army, prosecutors said.

The eight transactions included the sale of part of a business owned by American International Group, an insurance and financial services company, to Blackstone, as well as the purchase of satellite operator Maxar Technologies by private equity firm Advent International, a Goldman client.

Viggiano was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Valerie Capron in Manhattan. He pleaded guilty in January to the securities fraud. Prosecutors had asked for the former analyst to be sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison because they believed he was the most responsible for the scheme.

The defense, in turn, asked for a lesser sentence of one year, arguing that the crime was not the result of greed but of immature behavior. They also mentioned that Viggiano hopes to re-enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served in 2019 until he suffered a hip injury.

Forlano was sentenced to 13 months in prison in May. Salamone’s sentencing is scheduled for August 20. Both men have pleaded guilty. The army captain, who allegedly received information from Forlano, has not been criminally charged.