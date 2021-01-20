Former goalkeeper of St. Petersburg Zenit Vyacheslav Malafeev, who was previously taken to hospital with a severe form of coronavirus, is feeling much better. This was reported by his wife Ekaterina on Instagram.

She added that her father, who was also hospitalized, also fell ill with the coronavirus. “Both are feeling much better now than they were yesterday. Doctors monitor their condition, ”said Malafeeva.

It is worth recalling that Malafeev defended the gates of the “blue-white-blue” for 17 years, from 1999 to 2016. During this time, the goalkeeper four times became the champion of Russia, three times – the owner of the Cup of the country, and also once won the Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Earlier, Zenit striker Artyom Dziuba tested positive for coronavirus, in addition, the current goalkeeper of the club Andrei Lunev was infected with COVID-19.