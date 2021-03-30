Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers openly all the content of the Future Planet section for its daily and global contribution to the 2030 Agenda. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

“In my dreams, the commander orders me to kill someone. If I don’t, he kills me. He sends us to torture and kidnap innocent people, and then hand them over to him […] I also see that they hold me with chains and beat me ”. This young woman, who was also kidnapped at the age of 13 by an armed group in South Sudan, had nightmares that she was a weapon to kill. Fantasies that are not far from what his reality was during his adolescence.

Mental health is very important to children’s development, but it is often overlooked or neglected as fragile health systems struggle to meet the most basic needs. After being released or escaping, former guerrillas often deal with disorders, obsessions and nightmares, aggressive behaviors, and anxiety. In South Sudan, where the number of children used in armed conflicts is high (it is estimated that there are almost 20,000), there are only three psychiatrists, 23 psychologists and a room for minors with mental health problems where beds are limited, according to Unicef’s count. With the closure of schools due to covid-19, another important space for psychosocial support has been lost, exacerbating an already difficult situation.

To warn of this situation, and on the occasion of the International Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers, which is celebrated every February 12, Unicef ​​launched a series of videos entitled When i close my eyes, which explores the terrible experiences of these former child soldiers from South Sudan and the psychological effects they suffer for years. At Planeta Futuro we have been offering each chapter exclusively subtitled in Spanish since then.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO in Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe here to our ‘newsletter’.