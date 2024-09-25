Jens Lehmann He is a former German goalkeeper who played for his country’s national team 61 times, but since he retired he has not performed well and has had problems.

The last of them was the arrest of the protagonist for driving under the influence of alcohol after the celebrations of Oktoberfest.

What is known is that the former goalkeeper was arrested and did not pass the breathalyzer test he was given by his parents’ authorities.

According to the German newspaper ‘Bild’, “the 54-year-old former footballer was wearing traditional Bavarian leather trousers and had just returned from drinking beer in the Schutzenfest tent.”

“He was staggering and smelled of alcohol when he was arrested,” said the Spanish newspaper Marca.

“Mr. Lehmann was subjected to a police check on 23 September 2024 at around 01:30 a.m. due to his unusual behaviour while driving a car in the city centre of Munich“, the prosecution said.

He added: “Police are said to have noticed a clear smell of alcohol and an unsafe attitude. The breathalyzer test did not yield any usable results, so a blood sample was ordered and the driver’s license was confiscated.”

The police are investigating the case and have revoked the license of the famous goalkeeper. Arsenal from 2003 to 2008.

Lehmann played for FC Schalke 04, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart, but since retirement he has not behaved well.

