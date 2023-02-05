Hans Georg Maassen, 60, and former head of the German secret services, decided to ignore the order to resign as a member of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the party he joined four and a half decades ago.

The urgency to leave their ranks expired on Sunday and the reason, according to its current president, Friedrich Merz, is that “it violates the fundamentals and resolutions of the party.” Mainly, the norm approved by successive congresses of the CDU of not cooperating or seeking alliances with the extreme right.

Maassen was already a figure involved in the controversy in the days of Angela Merkel at the head of the party and in the chancellery. He was appointed head of the Interior secret services in 2012 and was in this position until he was dismissed in 2018 after repeated scandals linked to the extreme right.

Among them, relativizing some “hunts for foreigners” by neo-Nazi mobs in Chemnitz, in the east of the country, viralized on social networks, but which the spy chief apparently did not calibrate as dangerous. It is in that part of the country that the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) achieves its best results. In some of its bastions it has the position of first force.

Merkel, then still head of the CDU, kept him in his position as long as possible. Maassen had the confidence of the Bavarian Social Christian Union (CSU), a sister party to the CDU. She finally relieved him, at the urging of her then Social Democratic coalition partners.

Five years later, with the centrist Merkel already retired and the right-wing Merz at the head of the CDU, Maassen is still a problem. The previous week, the former head of the spies was elected leader of the so-called ‘Werte Union’, the ‘Union of Values’. It is an organization without a party structure, but it came to exert a strong influence among German conservatives. In recent times it has been seen closer to the AfD than to the CDU. Statements by Maassen leaked from some of their meetings that could fit ultra xenophobic terminology.

From the Junge Union, or Youth of the CDU, it is considered incompatible to belong to that group and be a member of the party identified with the chancellors Konrad Adenauer, Helmut Kohl and Merkel. The “Union de Valores” is a focus of political agitation, now led by someone who for years had access to classified documents and confidential information.

A time bomb



The cordon sanitaire around the AfD is brittle. In 2020, Merkel herself intervened to rescue him, by giving the order to “reverse” the election of a regional prime minister, in Thuringia, which had been achieved with the sum of the votes of the CDU, the liberals and the far-right.

Once again, Thuringia, where the AfD is led by its most extremist sector, was the scene of another complicit vote a week ago between conservatives, liberals and ultras – although with minor effects, since it involved the approval of a regulation.

Thuringia has also become a kind of political refuge for Maassen, since one of its districts was elected a candidate for the Bundestag, in 2021, from his position as a wayward element to the rules of the party leadership. Merz, Merkel’s historic rival in the conservative German family, has inherited from the former chancellor a problem that will not be easy for her to get rid of. The process of expulsion from a party is a complex path, since the affected party can present appeals to different instances. And he is not the only one among the representatives of the CDU in the east of the country who he defends as “inevitable” to open up to dialogue with the ultras.