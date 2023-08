How did you feel about the content of this article?

The man signed three contracts with a Russian weapons manufacturer in 2015 to deliver six machines that were used in the production of rifles. | Photo: Pixabay

The former owner of a German tool company was arrested this month on charges of supplying prohibited equipment to Russia’s arms industry.

The information was revealed this Thursday (24) by the attorney general of Germany, Peter Frankm. According to the prosecutor, the man signed three contracts with a Russian weapons manufacturer in 2015 to deliver six machines that were used by the Russian company in the production of sniper rifles.

The suspect, identified only as Ulli S., had been detained in France under a European arrest warrant since 10 August. He was transferred to German custody on Tuesday (22).

The prosecutor said that Ulli S. continued to send the machines to Russia even after Germany imposed sanctions on the country over its invasion of Ukraine. Ulli circumvented German government sanctions by shipping the machines as well as tools through third-party companies in Switzerland and, in one case, through Lithuania.

The total value of machine orders was around €2 million (US$2.17 million). The prosecution said the company was also involved in training employees of the Russian arms manufacturer to use the tools in 2016. The name of the Russian manufacturer was not released.