The difficult situation with Germany’s energy supply can be resolved by launching the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline (SP-2). This was stated by the former Federal Chancellor of the country Gerhard Schroeder.

“The simplest solution would be to put the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline into operation. When things get really tight, this pipeline is there, and with both gas pipelines there will be no supply problems for German industry and German households, ”he said in an interview with the publication. Sternpublished August 3rd.

Earlier in the day, Bundestag deputy from the Alternative for Germany party, Steffen Cotre, said that the energy crisis in Germany could be avoided by launching the SP-2 gas pipeline and extending the life of the nuclear power plant. At the same time, the politician pointed out that wind and solar energy depend on the weather.

At the same time, Stanislav Mitrakhovich, a leading expert of the National Energy Security Fund and the Financial University under the Government of Russia, noted in an interview with Izvestia that the savings resorted to by the EU countries in order to try to avoid the energy crisis may soon raise questions among the inhabitants of these countries. because they are accustomed to comfortable conditions.

Prior to that, on July 29, Klaus Ernst, a member of the Bundestag from the “Left” Klaus Ernst, called for gas supplies from Russia to Germany via SP-2. He noted that in order to restore gas supply in Germany, it is necessary to use all possible methods, including negotiations with Russia.

State Duma deputy from the LDPR Arkady Svistunov called these words of the German parliamentarian a voice crying in the desert. In his opinion, such statements will not lead to anything, “European bureaucrats will not retreat from their position of Russophobia, which they are promoting with all their might.”

On July 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Europe neglected traditional energy and relied on alternative sources, and faced such a deplorable result. At the same time, the West is shifting responsibility to Gazprom for energy problems in Europe. Also, the Russian leader said that energy prices have crept up as a result of Western policy.

SP-2 was built to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. The construction was completed in 2021, but the gas pipeline was never put into operation, as Germany suspended the certification procedure.