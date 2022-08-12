Former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder sued the Bundestag (German parliament) demanding the return of partially revoked privileges. This was told on August 12 by his Hanoverian lawyer Michael Nagel.

According to the agency DPA, on behalf of Schroeder, he filed a corresponding claim with the administrative court of Berlin. The decision to suspend the politician’s office is illegal, he said.

Earlier, on May 19, the Budget Committee of the German Parliament approved the application of the ruling parties to deprive Schroeder of part of the state privileges.

By law, Schroeder’s bureau is financed by taxpayers, but now the ex-chancellor’s employees will not be paid salaries. But at the same time, the right to bodyguards and a monthly pension, which all former heads of the German government receive, remain.

On the same day, Alexander Kamkin, a leading researcher at the Center for German Studies at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Izvestia that a long-term slanderous campaign was being waged against Schroeder. The expert also pointed out the bias of such actions, which are clearly anti-Russian in nature, since Schroeder, among other things, takes a sound position in favor of maintaining partner mutually beneficial relations between the Russian Federation and Germany.

A day earlier, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on the European Union to impose sanctions against Schroeder. Most of the EP deputies supported the introduction of restrictions against the former German Chancellor.

Prior to this, in April, Schroeder said that German industry is very dependent on Russia’s resources. Therefore, it is impossible to isolate Russia for a long time. In his opinion, the German economy will not be able to function, and there will be nothing to heat houses in the country.