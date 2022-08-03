The problem of fuel supplies to Germany can be dealt with by launching the Nord Stream 2 (SP-2) gas pipeline. This was announced on August 3 by the former chancellor of the country, Gerhard Schroeder.

“The simplest solution would be to put the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline into operation. It’s already finished. If things go really bad, there is this pipeline, and with both branches of the gas pipeline working, we will have no problems with supplies for German industry and German households, ”he said in an interview with the magazine Stern.

The ex-chancellor also condemned the refusal of the current authorities from the project, warning of future consequences, including a decrease in the standard of living of the population.

“For many people who already have to count every cent, it will be even harder. And then in Germany they will ask: why do we do without gas from the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline? Why?” Schroeder added.

Earlier, on July 29, Klaus Ernst, a member of the Bundestag from the “Left” Klaus Ernst, called for gas supplies from Russia to Germany via SP-2. State Duma deputy from the LDPR Arkady Svistunov called these words of the German parliamentarian a voice crying in the desert. In his opinion, such statements will not lead to anything, “European bureaucrats will not retreat from their position of Russophobia, which they are promoting with all their might.”

On July 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Europe neglected traditional energy, relied on alternative sources and faced such a deplorable result. At the same time, the West shifts responsibility to Gazprom for energy problems in Europe. Also, the Russian leader said that energy prices have crept up as a result of Western policy.

SP-2 was built to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. The construction was completed in 2021, but the gas pipeline was never put into operation, as Germany suspended the certification procedure.