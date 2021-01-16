Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder recalled NATO expansion before Crimea’s annexation to Russia. He told about this in an interview with Spiegel.

He recalled the desire of Ukraine and Georgia to join the North Atlantic Alliance and pointed to their sovereign right to decide whether they want to be in the European Union (EU) or NATO. “It was nothing more than a strategy to encircle Russia, which was then much more open to cooperation with Europe, as well as with NATO,” he said.

If Ukraine joined the military-political bloc, Sevastopol, one of the most important seaports of Russia, would find itself on the territory of the Western alliance, Schroeder said. At the same time, he called the return of Crimea to Russia a violation of international law, noting the ineffectiveness of anti-Russian sanctions. “Only in the rarest of cases is the pressure triggered. It is about finding solutions through dialogue, ”he concluded. According to him, no Russian president will ever give Crimea to Ukraine.

In May 2020, Schroeder called for the lifting of EU sanctions against Russia and called them meaningless. Anyone who believes that sanctions can be used to force Moscow to do something is wrong, he said. He noted that cooperation with Russia is especially necessary in the economic situation that has developed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula supported this decision. In the same year, the United States, EU countries and some other states imposed sanctions against Russia. Kiev considers the territory of the peninsula annexed and accuses Moscow of violating the rights of the Crimean Tatars. The Russian authorities have denied these charges.