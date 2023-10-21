Former German Chancellor Schröder called Crimea a historical part of Russia

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder called Crimea part of Russian history. The politician stated this when commenting on a hypothetical peace plan for resolving the conflict in Ukraine in interview publication of the Berliner Zeitung.

Schroeder highlighted several points to resolve the situation. In his opinion, Ukraine should not try to become a member of NATO. The politician emphasized that Kyiv will not be able to fulfill all the conditions for this. In addition, he considers it necessary to lift the ban on bilingualism.

The plan presented by Schröder also mentions Crimea. “How long has Crimea been Russian? For Russia, Crimea is not just a region, but part of its history,” he said.

Schröder previously admitted to being friends with Russian President Vladimir Putin and said that he would not pretend that he was not, despite criticism. At the same time, the politician added that he would not change his opinion regarding the special military operation in Ukraine, noting that one’s own interests should not replace the representation of the interests of the state.