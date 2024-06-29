Former German Chancellor Schröder was called as a witness in the Nord Stream 2 case

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has been called as a witness in the investigation into the activities of the fund supporting the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. This was reported by Der Spiegel with reference to the investigative committee of the state parliament of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

“Commission of Inquiry of the Parliament of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern to clarify the events surrounding the Klimastiftung MV [Фонд поддержки климата] wants to hear as witnesses the Prime Minister of the state Manuela Schwesig and the former Federal Chancellor Gerhard Schröder,” the material says.

As the publication notes, the commission made this decision during a closed meeting on Friday, June 28. The exact dates of the hearings are still unknown.

Earlier it became known that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, while serving as Finance Minister, wanted to conclude a secret deal with the United States to prevent Washington’s sanctions against the construction of Nord Stream 2. It is specified that this happened in the summer of 2020, but the administration of former US President Donald Trump rudely rejected the proposal, calling it “nonsense.”