The sanctions imposed on Russia have never worked against it. Thus, their influence was assessed by the former Federal Chancellor of Germany Gerhard Schroeder in the audio podcast of the newspaper Handelsblatt.

He also criticized the actions of European countries implementing relations with Moscow through sanctions. “We know from our own history that always, when we had good relations with Russia, there was peace on this continent. When it was different, there was no peace, ”the ex-chancellor noted.

The ex-chancellor shared the opinion of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier that the bridges in relations with Moscow should not be destroyed, since Russia is very important for international politics. “Even in the times of the Soviet Union, gas supplies were punctually carried out, as well as oil. We have never had problems with deliveries from Russia, and Russia has problems with us when paying. Why should something change here? ”He concluded.

Earlier, Schroeder said that calls for an end to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline did not reflect the opinion of the majority of Germans. At the same time, according to him, the liquefied gas, which the United States seeks to supply to Germany, damages the environment, is too expensive and not so convenient to use.

Gerhard Schroeder is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Swiss company Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, as well as the Board of Directors of Rosneft.