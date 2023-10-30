For the first time in their long, glorious history, Ajax Amsterdam is last in the Eredivisie, where they haven’t won in ten games. So, to try to put an end to a crisis that appears endless, the club has decided to appoint the former player of the red and whites (then also, for 4 championships, of Genoa) John Van’t Schip as his new coach, with a contract, as it was announced today, until June 30, 2025. For Ajax the former Genoa player is the third coach in this football season, which began with Maurice Stejin and continued from last October 24th with Hedwiges Maduro, who had been appointed “ad interim”.

In recent weeks the Dutchman has been forced to deal with the death of his wife Danielle, who had been ill for some time and passed away at just 55 years old.

As a footballer, Van’t Schip played for ten years in the Amsterdam team, of which he was also a youth coach and then deputy of the first team, at the time (2008-2009) led by Marco Van Basten, of whom he then took over the position for two months when the former AC Milan player resigned.

As a coach he also worked in Australia with Melbourne City and in Greece as national coach from 2019 to 2021.