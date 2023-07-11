The Japanese is the oldest active footballer

Incredible but true Kazu Miura, he won’t stop playing even when he’s about to blow out 57 candles. The Japanese, former Genoa center forward, who returned to Europe to wear the shirt of União Desportiva Oliveirense, a club from the city of Oliveira de Azemeis, which participates in the cadet championship of Portugal, has decided to continue again with the same club. At the end of the contract, the Japanese will be 57 years old. In the 2022/23 season, Miura took part in three matches, totaling 26 minutes on the field in the 2022/23 season. Having arrived on loan from Yokohama in January 2023, Miura will enter his 39th season as a professional footballer.

In Italy he is still remembered by Grifone fans for having scored in the Genoa derby on 4 December 1994, even if he was a meteor in the rossoblù shirt. The Japanese has had several football experiences and recently admitted to the Equipe that he will continue until his death. He measures that he is a couple of years older than Marco Van Basten, the same age as Baggio, Gascoigne and Caniggia that never ceases to amaze. It should be remembered that it was Miura who inspired the character of Oliver Hutton, the Holly of Holly and Benji. See also Who would be champion if Arsenal and Manchester City finish with the same number of points?

