Genoa – Stronger than the storm. Alexandre Blessin is at the top of the Jupiler Pro League rankings, his Royale Union Saint-Gilloise is solidly first with 31 points in 13 games, is fresh from the victory over Bruges and is preparing to play a good chance of qualifying in the Europa League group: the match against Linzer is scheduled for Thursday, which can weigh heavily in the race for second place, behind the unreachable Liverpool. A year ago the German coach was experiencing his most difficult period in football, with Genoa’s crisis after starting from first place in Serie B: defeats against Reggina, Perugia and Cittadella cost him his bench, at the beginning of December Gilardino took over and then led the Griffin to a well-deserved promotion. Blessin quickly went from being an idol of the North, despite his relegation, to a disappointing coach who was unknown to everyone. With several limitations from a tactical point of view and a little too much rigidity in the management of the locker room but also left a little too alone by the club in the most complicated moments of the season.

He left from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, a team that has 11 Belgian championship titles to its credit but the last one dates back to 1934-35. A story that is a bit reminiscent of that of Genoa. Union only returned to the first division a couple of years ago, finishing in third place last year and qualifying for the Europa League. Blessin took over a team that was already functioning and exalted it, confirming those qualities that he had shown during his time at Ostende, with which he had managed to win the award for best coach in the championship. After the great disappointment with Genoa he is making amends in a big way, going beyond those limits, especially tactical, that his Genoa adventure had highlighted.

Stronger than the storm. Even stronger than the family drama that hit him hard in recent months. His wife Charlotte, manager of Hugo Boss, suffered a stroke in the summer and Alexandre didn’t leave her side for a moment during her long stay in hospital. Just enough time for training and matches, then always together, with their daughters Patricia, Victoria and Franziska. A photo published on the Instagram profile by Blessin himself shows him while he helps his wife with rehabilitation exercises. A very long and complicated path to recovery from stroke, with the strength of hope as a guide. Blessin was moved by the message of support that his players showed him after a victory, he responded personally to the dozens of messages that came to him from Genoa, where the Blessin family had endeared themselves during his time as Grifone coach .

Stronger than the storm, Blessin doesn’t give up and flies with his Union. The first title of his career is in the sights, the Grifone is behind him but he has certainly not been forgotten. The affection remains intact.