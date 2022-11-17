The United States used Georgia under the rule of President Mikheil Saakashvili as a transit country for drug trafficking. On Thursday, November 17, Izvestia was told by the Georgian ex-general Tristan Tsitelashvili.

He recalled that during the presidency of Saakashvili, Georgia participated in the NATO mission in Afghanistan, although the country is not a member of the North Atlantic Alliance. And, in his opinion, the employees of the American embassy in Georgia, who, together with Mikheil Saakashvili, supervised the transportation of drugs, were engaged in the transfer of Georgian military personnel.

“It was the American military planes, which transported the military to Afghanistan and back, that brought large quantities of drugs into Georgia, which were distributed to various countries. The whole thing was supervised by the US special services. In Georgia, Saakashvili personally stood behind this,” the ex-general said.

When this information came to the Georgian military police, an investigation began. When studying the case, Tsitelashvili became convinced that the employees of the US Embassy were behind the large-scale drug trade. Most of the goods were distributed to many countries, including Ukraine.

“This is an international crime. Georgia was used as a transit country, and Saakashvili personally stood behind all this. And the US special services “protected” him,” summed up Tsitelashvili.

After Saakashvili left Georgia, he received the citizenship of Ukraine, and from 2015 to 2016 served as governor of the Odessa region.

Saakashvili was detained on October 1, 2021 in Tbilisi after he returned to the country on the eve of local elections. A criminal case has been opened against him for illegally crossing the border.

In addition, the politician in Georgia was convicted in absentia in the cases of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. Now he is under arrest in prison there and in February of this year he went on another hunger strike due to poor treatment due to his deteriorating state of health.