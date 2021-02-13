Former Civil Guard general Enrique Rodríguez Galindo died this Saturday in a Zaragoza hospital where he had been admitted a month ago after being infected by coronavirus, as confirmed by sources in his family environment.

The one who was the command of the most successful armed institute in the fight against ETA but who was at the same time the highest ranking officer condemned for the ‘dirty war’ of the GAL, was already transferred to the UCI in early February, after worsening his health and his respiratory problems due to the infection, which his wife also contracted. Galindo, who turned 82 on the 5th and already had cardiovascular problems, had been intubated for several days, without his situation having been reversed.

The image and name of the former general began to be known in the early 1980s when he went on to lead the 513 Civil Guard Command, based in Intxaurrondo (San Sebastián), at the time the heart of the anti-terrorist fight in those years of lead, in which the Civil Guard was the vanguard against ETA, but also one of its main victims.

Galindo’s arrival in Intxaurrondo was a before and after the fight against the terrorist gang. In the fifteen years that he led the command, more than 800 terrorists were arrested and 90 commandos and groups of collaborators were dismantled. Its people played a key role in the arrest of the ETA leadership in Bidart in March 1992, a blow from which the band never managed to redress since in the long run it marked the path of its decline that would eventually mean the decline and subsequent end of the band. Those successes earned him promotion to general and the aura of being the greatest specialist in the ETA struggle.

The reopening in 1995 of the case for the kidnapping and murder of the alleged ETA members José Antonio Lasa and José Ignacio Zabala in 1983 at the hands of the civil guards of Intxaurrondo, when Galindo was the most responsible, ended forever with the star and his professional career . The former general ended up on the bench of the National Court, which in April 2000 sentenced him to 71 years in prison for the kidnapping and murder of the two activists, which was the first terrorist act of the GAL: On May 9, 2000, Rodríguez Galindo entered prison.

A year later, the Supreme Court increased the jail term for the same crimes by four years, and on April 2, 2002, the one who was the most successful general in the fight against ETA officially lost his status as a member of the armed institute.

Galindo spent a little over four years in prison of the 75 to which he was sentenced. In 2004, the General Directorate of Penitentiary Institutions, which always denied him passage to the third degree, nevertheless allowed him to serve his sentence outside of jail given the serious cardiovascular disease he suffered and his advanced age.

Galindo had strong support for the socialist ministers José Barrionuevo and José Luis Corcuera during the years he led the fight against ETA. He also maintained a close relationship with the Secretary of State for Security Rafael Vera. In the end, like Galindo, both Barrionuevo and Vera were also convicted by the GAL, in this case for the kidnapping of Segundo Marey.