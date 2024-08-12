Home policy

Suddenly back in the focus of experts: The exhibit of a Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missile in the showroom of the arms company MBDA. As Russia becomes more and more aggressive, the weapon could help Ukraine. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Ukraine is slowly advancing towards Kursk, Russia is massively firing back in the Donbass – and a German expert is adding fuel to the fire with “Taurus”.

Donetsk – “This is the inhumane Russian strategy that we actually saw in World War II,” says Reinhard Wolski. The chairman of the Berlin Security Conference told the broadcaster World Indirect concerns about a cautious defence of Ukraine; the background is probably increased relief attacks by Vladimir Putin’s troops in the Donetsk region.

F-16 fighter jets and Taurus cruise missiles in Ukraine: Ex-general reignites debate

The “human factor” seems to be losing importance at the moment, as he suggests. Almost casually, the former Army Aviation General mentions Worldthat the F-16 fighter jets would be suitable to carry the Taurus cruise missile.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) also confirms the severity of the fighting in Donbass. Since the beginning of the Ukrainian operation in Kursk District, the Russian armed forces have maintained the pace of their offensive operations, particularly in the Donetsk District, and are advancing at a similar pace towards Pokrovsk. “The Russian armed forces are also continuing to carry out significant mechanized attacks southwest of the city of Donetsk,” writes the ISW – there is currently talk of up to 1,000 dead Russian soldiers in Donetsk, says Wolski.

Ukraine in a dilemma: offensive in Kursk, still under pressure in Donbass

While Ukraine is gaining ground near Kursk and apparently in the Belgorod region, they are still under pressure on the original fronts. It is possible that Ukraine has simply overreached itself with its daring move into Russian territory, the news magazine Mirror in conversation with the German military expert Gustav C. Gressel. He sees Ukraine’s move as embarrassing for Russian propaganda, but bearable, he says.

This is because Kursk is on the periphery of a huge empire and is essentially beyond the interest of the Russian leadership. They are more willing to accept losses there, he says. This is different in the contested regions, as Guido Hausmann explained to the Central German Broadcasting for example, in Donbass, a resource-rich region in the east of Ukraine – the Ukrainian districts – ‘oblasts’ – Luhansk and Donetsk make up the majority of Donbass.

For Putin, the administrative districts of Luhansk and Donetsk are important because they are important for Ukraine, says the Eastern European historian on Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies compared to the MDR: “In this respect, I see more of a strategic importance for Russia here and less of an economic importance, which I do not want to completely deny – but because Russia also has a whole series of other industrial and mining regions, but Ukraine does not.”

Putin in a frenzy: Terror against civilians becoming more and more merciless

A Ukraine weakened economically and in its sovereignty, which is pro-Russian: Hausmann sees Russia’s main interest in the Donbass, writes MDR-Author Raja Kraus. On August 10 and 11, Russian forces continued their offensive operations towards Siversk northeast of Siversk near Bilohorivka, east of Siversk near Verchnokamyanske and southeast of Siversk near Spirne, Ivano-Darivka and Vymka, reports the ISWAccording to information from Die Welt, children are now also to be evacuated from the Donetsk region. The terror against Ukraine is apparently becoming more ruthless.

Ukraine entered the border region “with the aim of destabilising Russia by exposing its weaknesses”a high-ranking Ukrainian military officer told the French news agency French Press Agency (AFP) said, writes the Kyiv postHowever, the source admits that they expect “that Russia will ‘eventually’ succeed in stopping the Ukrainian forces in Kursk and retaliate with a large-scale missile attack, including on ‘decision-making centers’ in Ukraine.

Russia is united: “Everything for the front, everything for victory”

The German ex-general Reinhard Wolski therefore describes possible counter-fire from Ukraine as a “legitimate undertaking”. In his opinion, deep strikes against the Russian energy or logistics structure are the method of choice, bearing in mind the strained Ukrainian personnel structure. Especially since Ukraine is fighting less for its survival in Kursk than on the existing fronts. “The Russians have always valued Putin primarily for his foreign policy, which formed the basis for his assessment. That still works today,” said Valery Fedorov to the Russian broadcaster RBC.

The political scientist and head of the largest Russian opinion research institute VCIOM is convinced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will never be able to wrest anything from Putin in peace negotiations – for example, Russia’s withdrawal to the borders of Ukraine in 1991. That is unacceptable for the Russians; giving something away means that the population has to accept the constant threat from Kiev. “And ‘belligerent Russia’ is, on the contrary, mobilized and acts according to the principle ‘everything for the front, everything for victory’,” says Fedorov.

Former Bundeswehr general offensive: The F-16 fighter jet could carry “Taurus”

If Ukraine were to collapse militarily on the other fronts due to this surprising uprising in Kursk, the West could also finally give in to Russia, suspects Gustav C. Gressel. The German political scientist believes that the Russian president is extremely crisis-resistant and that Ukraine, on the other hand, is worn out, as he told the Mirror said: “The Kursk maneuver could mark the military end of Ukraine.”

Former General Wolski is now reopening the Taurus debate, after it seemed to have been concluded by a decisive statement from Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). The delivery of the first ten F-16 fighter jets from NATO partners’ stocks seems to have encouraged him to do so. “We must not be linked at any point or in any place to the goals that this system achieves,” Scholz told the German Press Agency (dpa) and categorically ruled out the delivery of “Taurus”; according to him, this issue was of secondary importance on the agenda.

The “Taurus” cruise missile is one of the Bundeswehr’s modern long-range weapons. The weapon can – launched from an aircraft – cover a distance of 500 kilometers. The Ukraine could therefore bomb the Russian capital Moscow with a “Taurus” from a system flying close to the border. Wolski recalls the use of the weapon by South Korea: “The missile is a central element of the South Korean ‘kill chain’, a preventive strike system against the North Korean nuclear and missile program in the event of an immediate threat,” wrote the magazine Defense News 2018.

South Korea takes the initiative: Home-made “Taurus” for greater sovereignty

That year, the South Koreans had bought a second batch of 90 of the missiles, after having already equipped themselves with 170 cruise missiles in 2013. In 2021, the think tank reported International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS)that South Korea is even building its own cruise missile on the Taurus platform – also in order to evade possible political export restrictions from Berlin and Washington.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had already announced that his country assumes that the F-16 can also transport nuclear weapons and that Russia will react accordingly. As a result, the Putin regime appears to be preparing for the greatest possible escalation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj also seems to be assuming this – as the magazine Politico interpreted.

“I always proceed logically, in my words and conclusions,” said Selenskyj in an interview with the Jumpermedia in April. “And I just don’t understand the logic behind it when, for example, one of our partners has weapons that Ukraine needs to survive today. And I don’t understand why they don’t supply them to us.” (KaHin)