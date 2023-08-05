Former General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Krivonos: Russian troops are able to reach Kyiv in 12 hours

Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), retired Serhiy Krivonos, said on the air of the Pryamiy TV channel that Russian troops are capable of reaching Kiev in 12 hours. Recording available at YouTube.

“Military experts, including me, warned that they could reach Kyiv in 12 hours,” the ex-general said.

According to Krivonos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky underestimates the capabilities of the Russian military, which is a serious mistake. The officer stressed that the worst-case scenarios for the Armed Forces should not be discarded.

Earlier, a retired major general said that Russian troops have a significant advantage over the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to good equipment and support from the state.