From: Bettina Menzel

Smoke rises above a burning oil depot in Ryazan Oblast, Russia (March 14, 2024). © IMAGO/Alexander Ryumin/ITAR-TASS

According to insiders, Washington wants an end to Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries. The reason: rising oil prices. A former US general thinks this is a “terrible recommendation”.

Washington – The Ukraine fights in defense against Russia to the indirect approach: attacks in depth – for example on Russian oil refineries – are intended to influence supplies at the front. Drone attacks on oil depots and gas terminals in the Russian hinterland have recently proven to be an effective measure. One consequence: rising oil prices. The USA is therefore apparently trying to put a stop to Ukraine's drone attacks. But a former US general advises Kiev not to follow Washington's request.

Ukraine with pinprick tactics in the Russian hinterland: USA apparently wants to stop attacks on oil depots

Drones are inexpensive and relatively easy to obtain. Since the beginning of Ukraine warKiev's troops are therefore also relying on unmanned aircraft and have converted some commercially available models into reconnaissance or attack drones. The advantage of using it against energy depots: Even with a comparatively small amount of explosives, oil can easily be set on fire and cause great damage. Most recently, in March, the oil refineries in Ryazan, Kstovo and Kirishi were among the targets of the attacks.

In addition to the lack of fuel for the front, rising oil prices in Russia are apparently a desired consequence of the attacks. “We are systematically implementing a well-calculated strategy to reduce the economic potential of the Russian Federation,” said a source in the Ukrainian secret service SBU Ukrainskaya Pravda. The prices of the North Sea Brent variety and the US WTI variety rose after the drone attacks in March by around two percent each to $83.62 and $79.33 per barrel (159 liters), respectively. In 2024, oil prices on the global market had already climbed by around 15 percent.

There are elections in the USA this year, the incumbent president Joe Biden competes again. Washington is now said to have called on Kiev to stop drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, as it did last Friday (March 22). the Financial Times reported. The Finanzblatt relied on three anonymous insiders. The information could not be independently verified. “Nothing scares a sitting American president more than a spike in gasoline prices during an election year,” former White House energy adviser Bob McNally said Financial Times in addition.

Former US general advises Ukraine not to follow Washington's demands

Former US General Ben Hodges recommended that Kiev not follow Washington's demand to stop attacks on oil depots. “I hope that’s not true. But unfortunately you can believe it,” said the former commander US forces in Europe in conversation with BBC Ukraine. If someone in the US government told Ukraine this, it would be “an absolutely terrible recommendation,” the military officer continued. “Ukraine should ignore it. [Raffinerien] are legitimate goals.” The ex-general was referring to the humanitarian international lawwhich covers the attack on military targets.

Russia's war machine also depends on profits from oil and gas, which make up around 40 percent of Russian state revenue. Last year, falling oil prices created a hole in Putin's war chest. Now Ukraine is trying to shut down the energy industry of Russia, the world's third-largest oil producer. at the end of February Moscow has already imposed a six-month export ban on gasoline. The Kremlin said the aim was to stabilize the market situation “during a period of high demand in connection with spring agricultural work, the holiday season and planned repairs of oil refineries.” Moscow's total revenue depends not only on price but also on the quantity exported.