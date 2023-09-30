The 60-year-old had already admitted to having been aboard the white Cadillac from which the shots that killed the rapper were fired

It’s been 27 years since the hip-hop legend was murdered Tupac Shakur, victim of an ambush in the late evening of September 7, 1996 in Las Vegas when he was just 25 years old. The case, despite the different leads pursued by investigators on several occasions in the following years, is remained unsolved for almost three decades and in recent days the long-awaited turning point may have arrived: a man long believed to be a witness to the shooting has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Breakthrough in Tupac's murder? — The alleged turning point in the Tupac Shakur murder case came yesterday, September 29, at the end of a long investigation started in 2018, when the man, identified as Duane "Keffe D" Davisnow 60 years old, had started giving interviews claiming to have been aboard the Cadillac from which the four bullets were fired which reached the rapper and caused his death after six days of agony, on 13 September 1996.

Who is Duane Davis — Duane “Keffe D” Davis had also reiterated that story in a book he signed, Compton Street Legendand those statements put him in the crosshairs of the police who, over the last few years, have collected elements and made connections that had not been made until a few years earlier, such as the kinship link between Davis and Orlando Andersona member of the Crips gang with whom Tupac had clashed inside the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas three hours before the shooting.

Orlando Anderson, nephew of Duane "Keffe D" Davis, immediately ended up at the center of the investigation but he was killed in an ambush in May 1998. In light of the alleged revelations made by Davis so many years later, the authorities took action last July with a search of the man's residence in Las Vegas. On that occasion, he reports it TMZofficers seized a desktop computer, some smartphones and laptops and several bullets.

The arrest of Duane Davis — In admitting that he was in the car together with Tupac’s killer, Duane Keith “Keefe D” Davis, also linked to the South Side Compton Crips gang, he refused to provide the names of the other accomplices in the vehicle , limiting themselves to indicating the now deceased Orlando Anderson as the perpetrator of the crime. The motive, according to the 60-year-old, would be linked precisely to brawl broke out in the hotel a few hours before the ambush.