James Turner, former designer of Pokemon who parted ways with Game Freak to found his own studio in 2022, he is dedicated to sharing through social networks designs of iconic video game characters but with his personal style.

In this case it is Yoshior rather I would have to say Mega Yoshi. A curious case that brings to mind the time Game Freak had to go out to ensure that neither Yoshi nor Kirby are part of the universe of Pokemonwhich, if you think about it, would make all the sense in the world for a nintenverse.

But take a look at what James Turner shared on Twitter:

Via: Twitter