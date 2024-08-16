Tyumen Region Court Sentences Former FSIN Employee to 10 Years for Bribery

In the Tyumen region, a court sentenced the former deputy head of one of the colonies to 10 years in a maximum security penal colony for accepting bribes over four years. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR).

The man was found guilty under Articles 290 (“Receiving a bribe”) and 291.2 (“Petty bribery”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, from December 2017 to May 2021, the accused received bribes for general patronage and connivance, as well as for the illegal receipt of positive characteristics for parole by several convicts.

Earlier, in the Rostov region, a court sentenced two former employees of a penal colony for failing to properly supervise prisoners.