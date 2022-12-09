Former FSB officer turned transgender woman Katerina not allowed to leave Russia

Transgender woman Katerina Myers, who was a former FSB captain Alexander Chumakov, was detained at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport and refused to be released from the country abroad. She herself announced this in a video published by journalist Ksenia Sobchak in her Telegram-channel.

Katerina planned to spend her vacation in Mexico, but she was detained at the border control zone. Border service officers inspected her belongings, checked her documents, at the same time insulting her for the change of sex. Myers spent ten hours there, but was never able to leave Russia due to the fact that Alexander Chumakov was restricted from leaving, as he is a secret bearer. He cannot go abroad for five years, Katerina says in the video.

According to her, she cannot leave Russia until 2026. Her passport was confiscated.

On January 17, it was reported that former FSB officer Alexander Chumakov decided to make a transgender transition: now his name is Katerina Myers. He served in the authorities for 12 years and retired with the rank of captain, and after a year of hormone replacement therapy, Katerina openly spoke about her decision on Instagram. Such a statement, the transgender girl explained, she made in order to combat discrimination and harassment, which she faced during her service.

“I want to fight this discriminatory system. There are many people like me in the special services. There are also gays and lesbians. But does that make them bad employees?” – said Katerina and added that she would gladly remain in the service after the sex change, but due to the condemnation of her colleagues, this turned out to be impossible.