Former FSB Colonel and Administrator of Telegram Channels Detained in Moscow for Extortion

In Moscow, an ex-colonel of the FSB was detained for extortion from politicians and businessmen. This is reported Telegram– channel “112”.

According to “112”, the detainee administered the Telegram channels “Kremlin Laundress”, “Siloviki” and Brief. Currently, he is in the Main Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Moscow for interrogation.

Earlier it was reported that Inna Churilova, the administrator of the Infernal Grandmas Telegram channel, received a four-year suspended sentence in a case of extortion from a Promsvyazbank employee.