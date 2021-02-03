François Asselino, leader of the right-wing French party “People’s Republican Union” and a former candidate in the country’s last presidential elections, was detained on charges of harassment and moral violence, the newspaper writes on February 3 Le point…

It is noted that the 63-year-old politician answered questions from investigators since Wednesday morning as part of a preliminary investigation launched in May last year, after accusations by his former employees of sexual harassment, violence and moral pressure.

Earlier, Asselino denied the accusations, calling them “a web of lies and slander.” According to the ex-candidate, in this way they are trying to prevent him from participating in the presidential elections in 2022.

In the 2017 presidential race, Asselino dropped out after the first round, gaining 0.92% of the vote and losing to incumbent French leader Emmanuel Macron. He ranked ninth out of 11 candidates.

On January 29, it became known that the UN envoy for digital cooperation, Fabricio Ochschilda, is being investigated in connection with allegations of harassment made against him.