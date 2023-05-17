One week after the Prosecutor’s Office requested his prosecution for the illegal financing of the 2007 presidential campaign, the former French president Nicolas Sarkozy received a new judicial blow on Wednesday with the confirmation of the sentence to a year in prison for corruption in 2014.

(Also: The alarming rise of anti-democracies: where is the world headed?)

The Paris Court of Appeal reiterated the sentence imposed at first instance: three years in prison, of which two are exempt from compliance, for having tried to benefit from his status as former boss of the State to obtain judicial benefits in another case open against him.

Converted in March 2021 into the first French president to be sentenced to prison for this case, Sarkozy accumulates another sentence of one year in prison, pronounced in November 2021 for the illegal financing of his 2012 Elysee campaign.

(Also: Ukraine: Women break gender norms and serve their country in war)

Sarkozy, 68, dressed in a gray suit and black tie, listened to the serious sentence at the Palais de Justice in Paris, which left without commentshortly after having gathered his lawyers in a huddle, his face grave.

Thierry Herzog, lawyer for former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, answers questions from journalists after his conviction for illegal campaign financing.

The sentence establishes that The former president will be able to serve the sentence under house arrest and with an electronic braceletand not behind bars, but also imposes three years of deprivation of his civil rights.

(Read: kyiv warns of consequences for those who publish videos of Russian attacks)

Their lawyer, Jacqueline Laffont, announced that they will appeal to the Supreme Court and that they will exhaust all judicial avenues until you prove your client’s innocence, that he considered the victim of an injustice for a penalty that he considered a moral judgment without legal support.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy waves as he leaves the courtroom during a break in his trial.

The country’s highest court, which has already rejected Sarkozy’s defense arguments on five occasions, that he had requested the invalidity of the key evidence in this case, will rule again within a year or so.

This front is added to other open ones against the one that occupied the Elysee between 2007 and 2012. The most immediate it will be in novemberwhen the Court of Appeal of Paris judges again the case that led to the conviction in the first instance for the financing of the campaign that removed him from the Presidency in 2012.

(We recommend: This is the Colombian sentenced in Russia for ‘defaming’ the army)

A new trial may come later, this time for financing with money from the Libyan regime of Muammar Gaddafi during the campaign that brought him to power in 2007, if the judges admit the request of the National Financial Prosecutor to sit him on the bench.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is sentenced to three years in prison, one of them firm, in the case of wiretapping The Paris Court of Appeal has confirmed the previous sentence that the former French president has tried to reversehttps://t.co/tEWyjr1K08 pic.twitter.com/Jpsu3Xubgt – RT in Spanish (@ActualidadRT) May 17, 2023

weakened influence

A bleak horizon for the former conservative president, away from the political front line since 2016, but very influential with his in-laws and even with Emmanuel Macronwith whom he has regular meetings at the Élysée.

Sarkozy heard a harsh sentence from the president of the court, more than what the Prosecutor’s Office had requested last December, which requested during the hearing three years in prison, but exempt from compliance.

(You can read: Unusual: nurse murdered two patients to have free time and see the cell phone)

The judges considered that his condition for five years as former president, the ultimate guarantor of Justice in France, exacerbates the corruption and influence peddling that gave for proven with the wiretaps that supported the accusation.

From these wiretaps, obtained by the intervention of his telephone in another investigation, it emerged that Sarkozy and his lawyer, Thierry Herzog, maneuvered to obtain procedural benefits with high magistrate Gilbert Azibert. Herzog and Azibert received a sentence similar to that of the former president, and also announced an appeal before the Supreme Court.

The former president was sentenced to one year in house arrest. See also Teacher sentenced to death for raping female students in Indonesia Photo: Benoit PEYRUCQ / AFP

A “corruption pact” that the former president has always denied, but that justice has already been accredited on two occasions. Sarkozy “benefited from his former president’s statute (…) to obtain a personal benefit” and with this behavior “attempted the trust that citizens can legitimately expect from Justice,” explained the president of the court.

(More news: The United States accuses China of allowing the shipment of fentanyl precursors to Mexico)

A lack of exemplarity that also weighed in the first instance in this case and in the sentence handed down against him for financing his 2012 campaign.

In that case, the judges concluded that he benefited from an undeclared 20 million euros, disguised through a network of companies and false invoices that, however, were not enough to win those elections in which he was defeated by the socialist François Hollande.

EFE