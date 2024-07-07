BFM TV: Hollande wins elections in his constituency to the French parliament

Former French President Francois Hollande is leading in the second round of elections in the Correze department, allowing him to be elected to the country’s parliament, the TV channel reported. BFM TV.

“Former President François Hollande has been elected from Corrèze,” the TV channel said in a statement.

No further details are provided.

According to preliminary results, the left-wing New Popular Front is leading in the second round of elections, ahead of Macron’s coalition and Marine Le Pen’s right-wing National Rally.

On July 7, the second round of early elections to the lower house of the republic’s parliament took place in France. The head of the leading “New Popular Front” Jean-Luc Mélenchon announced his readiness to form a government.