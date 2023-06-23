Dina Mahmoud (London)

Days after a high-level African delegation concluded a mediation visit to both sides of the Ukrainian crisis, which has been going on for about a year and a half, the former French Minister of State for Human Rights, Rama Yade, called for not underestimating the initiative launched by the continent in this regard, stressing the existence of factors that may contribute to Gaining it momentum, which may lead to resolving the stalemate that prevails in that file at the present time.

Yad highlighted the involvement of a number of influential African countries in this initiative, led by Egypt, South Africa and Senegal, along with the Republic of the Congo, Zambia and Uganda, in addition to the Comoros, which currently chairs the African Union, noting that the leaders of those countries intend to present a peace plan soon to the two presidents. Russian Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky, in order to bring the curtain down on the crisis, which amounted to an armed clash, since late February of last year.

The former French minister described the African mediation effort on the Ukrainian crisis as “rare” and unusual, criticizing observers and analysts, who anticipated the results of this move by criticizing it.

Yade, who was one of the most popular French ministers during her membership in the government, indicated that the support shown by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, to the African initiative, even if he was cautious in this regard, along with the American and European support for it, makes it worthy of being granted. her chance to succeed.

In statements published on the website of the prestigious American “Atlantic Council” research institution, Yad, who chairs the institution’s “Africa Council”, hinted at the link between African efforts to mediate between Moscow and Kiev, with the widespread damage inflicted on the peoples of the continent, as a result of the outbreak and continuation of the crisis. And the lack of prospect of finding a settlement close to it.

The current clash led to a huge jump in the costs of importing grains and foodstuffs in general to the countries of the continent, which led to a deterioration in the food security situation in many parts of it, especially in the “Horn of Africa” region, which is currently being hit by a drought, the worst of its kind. More than 4 decades ago.

The former French minister also stressed that African countries have extensive experience in resolving conflicts, which could be useful in finding a solution to the crisis that Europe is witnessing in the current period, in light of the conflicts and political and security crises witnessed by the countries of the brown continent over the past years. and social, even if efforts by African leaders in the past to solve these problems have not always been successful.

African experiences have already contributed in this regard to putting an end to civil wars, dismantling armed militias, rebuilding countries destroyed by fighting, launching dialogue between warring parties, as well as integrating combatants into their societies anew, in order to establish stability and consolidate the foundations of lasting peace. .