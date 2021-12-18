Christiane Taubira, one of the most representative figures on the left of French politics who was also Minister of Justice in the socialist government of former president François Hollande, said this Friday that she is considering running as a presidential candidate for next year’s elections, adding that in January he would provide more progress on his political project.

Through a video posted on his Twitter account, Taubira said: “What matters is the fragility of the daily lives of millions of you, the uncertainties of the future, the fragmentations that exist in French society.”

The former minister continued in her publication, pointing out that “there are candidates of great value, with whom I have esteem and friendship. But I see the stagnation.”

“I have always said that I would assume my responsibilities. For this reason, I plan to be a candidate in the presidential elections of the French Republic,” the former minister finally announced.

The French left reacts to Taubira’s message

Taubira did not refer to his possible participation in the Populaire Primarie (popular primary), an initiative promoted by left activists that aims to find a common candidate from all left movements to stand in the elections.

With this announcement, Taubira generated reactions from some candidates for the Presidency.

The Green candidate Yannick Jadot responded to a French media by calling for unity: “Be careful not to divert the attention of the French from our proposals to get out of the stalemate,” he said.

Yannick Jadot, candidate for Los Verdes, called for unity, following the announcement of a possible candidacy for Taubira. © AP

On the other hand, the candidate of the Socialist Party, Anne Hidalgo, again urged that primaries be held among all the left-wing parties to accumulate strength.

Christiane Taubira: “I will not be another candidate”

Taubira, who was also a candidate for the Radical Left party in the 2002 presidential elections, also mentioned that her final announcement is conditional on a candidacy with endorsements.

“I will not be another candidate. I will use all my strength to exhaust every last possibility of reaching a consensus, and we will see each other again in mid-January.”

This announcement occurs when all the polls show that the left would be out of competition in the first round of the presidential elections, scheduled for April 2022.

With AFP and Reuters