Dhe former mayor Peter Feldmann would like to become a member of the Left Party. His application for membership was approved by the Left district association in Wetterau at the beginning of the week, he said at a press conference in Frankfurt on Thursday. He wants to get involved in the fight against right-wing extremism and for social politics, but he does not want to run for the Left Party. “I don’t want to run, I want to get involved.”

Ralf Euler Editor in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung, responsible for the Rhein-Main section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Shortly after Feldmann’s appearance on Thursday, the state executive committee of the Left pointed out that his application for entry was not yet effective. There is an application requesting that Feldmann not be accepted into the party. The state executive board will deal with this request on Saturday.

Martina van Holst, district chairwoman of the Frankfurt Left and a member of the state executive committee, signaled skepticism: “The fact that Mayor Feldmann announced his entry prematurely in a press conference that was not coordinated with us or the state association makes us skeptical as to whether he is really in good hands Cooperation for left-wing politics is or is not more about his own profile.”

In November 2022, Feldmann was the first mayor of Frankfurt to be voted out of office by the city’s citizens with a large majority after allegations of corruption were made against him in the wake of the Awo affair. Not only the opposition parties, but also the Frankfurt government alliance, to which Feldmann’s former party, the SPD, belonged, campaigned for the deselection. The Left Party did not support the deselection. In February he resigned from the SPD after more than 50 years of membership.

Now, in his own words, the sixty-five-year-old wants to support a party that consistently opposes the impending shift to the right in Germany, that stands for “free education for everyone,” inexpensive local transport, affordable housing and open borders for refugees, said Feldmann.

In the Left Party he could continue to fight for the goals that he had already pursued with the Social Democrats, he added. “I’ve always been a socialist.”