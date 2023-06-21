Ex-Fox presenter Carlson called Biden’s son Hunter a foreign agent who sold information about his father

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has claimed that US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter is a foreign agent. He spoke about this in his release on the social network Twitter.

Carlson noted that Hunter had been selling access to his father and other lawmakers for years, which was known to the FBI. However, he has not been charged and is unlikely to do so.

“If the system [правосудия] was fair, Hunter Biden would be the first on the list of those who would be accused of violating FARA [Акт о регистрации иностранных агентов]. Hunter Biden was a foreign agent, he never registered with him, ”the ex-leader of Fox News emphasized.