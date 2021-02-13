Former chancellor Jorge Faurie linked the navigation off the Argentine coast of the United States’ nuclear-powered Greeneville submarine with the recent refusal of the Government to participate in joint exercises with a US Coast Guard patrol.

And he also considered it an exercise as part of the “Strategic perception of the United States and the defense of its interests in this region, especially in the context of its superpower rivalry with China.”

“The Greeneville Pass and its operational link with a British aircraft from the Malvinas Islands generates a confusing episode but which, I believe, cannot be separated from the US strategic scenario in that region, which also has projection over Antarctica, with another incident very recent in that area, where Argentina denied entry to our waters to the US Coast Guard patrol vessel “Stone” , alleging for this alleged issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, ”the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the previous administration began saying, who is also a career ambassador.

Faurie’s statements come after the strong impact on the national scene of a Commander Submarine Force Atlantic tweet that in the last hours reported that a United Kingdom plane had flown over the Falkland Islands (it actually said Falkland Islands) collaborating with his submarine USS Greeneville – which is nuclear powered and has the capacity to carry atomic weapons – in the South Atlantic.

Shortly after, the chancellor Felipe Solá issued a strong statement stating that the Government expressed “Your grave concern” for said information and asked the United States Embassy for information, while reminding him of the United Nations agreements on the sovereignty conflict with Great Britain over the Malvinas and international agreements against nuclear weapons such as that of Tlatelolco.

Meanwhile, the former foreign minister sought to relate these events to the others and said that “this latest episode actually seems to allude more than anything to not allow the North American Patrolman “Stone” – which has sophisticated cybernetic equipment – to collect – during its presence in Argentine waters – elements on the accentuated Chinese presence and illegal and abusive exploitation carried out by their fishing boats in the area of ​​Mile 201 and also in our waters. “ He added that “this Argentine decision to prevent access to the Stone in our waters creates a clear imbalance that favors Chinese interests and affects those of the United States, all under a very ideological perspective that does not favor the equidistance that Argentina must fight to preserve before Chinese bid. -U.S”.

Faurie does not believe that the Government is facing a conflict with the United States or facing a fight between the government of Alberto Fernández and Joe Biden, but rather that the Democrat is interested in repairing the internal wounds of that country and those of this with its allies. historical internationals ”. He points out that before the sample of a “wayward” Argentina as in the Stone episode, and “too much carte blanche here”, Washington proceeds with its policies in a global scenario centered on its dispute with China.

“The presence in weight of the Chinese fishing fleet (although it is not the only flag operating in that area) worries the United States, since it is a region far from China and in which Chinese fishing vessels not only catch fish but also do intelligence on available natural resources and on strategic and defense aspects in that area.

Regarding the connection between the US submarine and the British plane that cooperated with it, it has links with the Malvinas conflict which, for Faurie, “cannot fail to be read in terms of an“ alert ”for and about Argentine foreign actions, reminding us of the importance and convenience of maintaining a balanced position in this covert struggle of the superpowers for the definition and demarcation of their strategic areas of influence. And he stressed the importance that, together with Brazil, the South Atlantic area is “free” of all weapons and any military career.

